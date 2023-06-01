Killeen ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

article

Dr. Jo Ann Fey has been named the lone finalist for Killeen ISD superintendent.

The announcement follows a 6-0 vote by the Board of Trustees Thursday at a special called meeting. Dr. Fey is currently the superintendent of Midlothian ISD and has 27 years of educational experience.

The Board of Trustees will vote on Dr. Fey’s official hiring after the state-mandated 21 day waiting period has elapsed.

Dr. Fey spent 25 years in Southwest ISD in San Antonio where she has held the positions of varsity basketball coach, assistant principal, academic dean, and principal. She also served Southwest ISD as Executive Director of Student and Adult Leadership Development and Assistant Superintendent.

"I cannot wait to work alongside a board and community that has a relentless focus on excellent outcomes for ALL students with a specific interest in underserved populations while still upholding competitive co-curricular and extracurricular programs!" Dr. Fey said.

During her tenure, Dr. Fey was integral in Southwest High School and Southwest ISD evolving from poor performing to highly recognized. She successfully led the turnaround of Southwest High School during her five years as the principal, says Killeen ISD.

During her eight years as assistant superintendent, she was instrumental in the coaching and development of campus principals and assistant principals. She also oversaw the launch of the district’s Talent Management and Acquisition Department.

In 2021, Dr. Fey was named superintendent of Midlothian ISD.

Her education includes a Bachelor of Arts from Southern Methodist University, a Master's of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University, a Master's of Education from Houston Baptist University, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Lamar University.

Dr. Fey has also successfully completed the District Leadership Program and the Superintendent Program at the prestigious Holdsworth Center.