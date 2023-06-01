Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath has named Mike Miles the new superintendent of Houston ISD as the state's takeover of the district begins.

Miles is a former superintendent of Dallas ISD and a district in Colorado, as well as the founder and CEO of Third Future Schools, a network of public charter schools.

According to the TEA, Superintendent Miles began working Thursday under a 21-day interim contract until he receives formal approval from the Board of Managers.

The nine members of the Board of Managers – which will replace the elected school board – were also announced on Thursday and include Audrey Momanaee, Ric Campo, Angela Lemond Flowers, Michelle Cruz Arnold, Ph.D., Cassandra Auzenne Bandy, Janette Garza Lindner, Rolando Martinez, Paula Mendoza and Adam P. Rivon.

In March, the TEA announced the takeover of the state’s largest district and opened an application to Houston volunteers to serve on the Board of Managers. Eligibility requirements included being eligible voter living in the district’s boundaries and meeting standard trustee eligibility requirements.

"Over the past few months, we have been heartened to see so many Houstonians eagerly step up to serve their community and the students of Houston ISD," Commissioner Morath said. "We were looking for people from a wide array of backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives who believe all children can learn and achieve at high levels when properly supported and who can work together. I believe the governing team I am naming today will work as a unified team, dedicated to improving student outcomes and supporting educators."

The TEA says the Board of Managers will hold public board meeting and has the same legal requirements and obligations as an elected board of trustees. The first public board meeting will be held on June 8.

The TEA says the Board of Managers will also work with the superintendent to meet the exit criteria that the agency has set before the district can transition back to an elected board. That criteria includes "no multi-year failing campuses; a special education program in full compliance with all state and federal statutory requirements; and evidence of improved governance that demonstrates procedures and behavior focused on improved outcomes for all students in Houston ISD."

Who is serving on Houston ISD's Board of Managers?

According to the TEA, they received 422 applications for people within Houston ISD boundaries. Just under 230 completed training, and 52 made it to the interview stage.

Those selected include some parents of Houston ISD students and graduates, some with backgrounds in education, and some business owners.

The TEA shared the following information about those selected:

Audrey Momanaee: Ms. Momanaee is a Houston ISD parent and native Houstonian who grew up in a family of public school teachers and developed a strong sense of public service. Ms. Momanaee is an experienced litigation attorney and advocate for pro bono legal work, handling numerous cases to help families across Houston.

Ric Campo: For more than 40 years, Mr. Campo has leveraged his energy, experience, and advocacy to build a better Houston. He has served on numerous public and private boards, in service to families, children, reducing homelessness, and promoting the city of Houston. Mr. Campo is the grandson of immigrant farmworkers and was the first in his family to graduate from college before successfully building his own company in Houston.

Angela Lemond Flowers: An experienced educator, Ms. Lemond Flowers began her teaching career at Jesse H. Jones High School in Houston ISD, where her mother also taught. Ms. Lemond Flowers has devoted her career to the advancement of children’s education. She has served as a high school English teacher and in administrative leadership for over twenty years in Houston-area schools. She is the proud mother of four, including two Houston ISD graduates.

Michelle Cruz Arnold, Ph.D.: The mother of a Houston ISD student, Dr. Cruz Arnold earned a Ph.D. in Education Policy and Planning and has spent more than twenty years as an education policy advocate working to create college and career opportunities for students. Dr. Cruz Arnold is a proud Houstonian who currently leads government relations and advocacy work for a national non-profit college access organization.

Cassandra Auzenne Bandy: Ms. Bandy is a proud Houstonian, Houston ISD graduate, and parent of fourth-generation Houston ISD students. She is an active PTO volunteer at her children’s school. She is a chemical engineer by training and currently works as a business strategy manager at a global consulting firm.

Janette Garza Lindner: Ms. Garza Lindner is a devoted wife and working mom of two children who attend HISD schools. She is a management consultant within the energy industry, and her civic advocacy spans education, the arts, and making neighborhoods in her community safer and healthier. A life-long Texan, Ms. Garza Lindner was born and raised in Brownsville and has lived in Houston for more than 20 years.

Rolando Martinez: Mr. Martinez is a native Houstonian, a Houston ISD graduate, and a parent of three children who all attend Houston ISD schools. He currently serves on the Houston ISD District Advisory Committee and works as a human resources manager at a large healthcare system in the Texas Medical Center.

Paula Mendoza: Ms. Mendoza is a longtime Houston resident, the mother of a Houston ISD graduate, and a committed community leader and entrepreneur. She is a small business owner and has demonstrated her commitment to the Houston community through service on numerous non-profit and governmental boards, including the University of Houston Board of Regents, Texas Ethics Commission, and Texas State Board of Public Accountancy.

Adam P. Rivon: Mr. Rivon is the parent of a Houston ISD student and is the founder and owner of a small business in the real estate industry. Mr. Rivon proudly served his country in the United States Army, earning a Bronze Star for leadership as an Army Artillery Officer during combat operations in Iraq.