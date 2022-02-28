Killeen ISD to host job fair to prepare to fill open, future positions across district

Killeen Independent School District is hosting a job fair to help fill a brand-new high school in August and to prepare to fill open and future positions across the district.

Teacher applicants, classroom aides, special education professionals, diagnosticians, and department employees (school nutrition, transportation, cleaning services, facilities) will have the opportunity to meet and interview with campus administrators and department leaders.

The job fair takes place Saturday, March 5 from 8:30 a.m. - noon.

The district will extend conditional job offers and new hires for the 2021-2022 school year can receive a sign-on stipend of up to $1,000.

A first-year teacher in Killeen ISD can currently earn up to $60,080, and all educators receive district level curriculum support, free extensive professional development, a district-provided laptop, and would be eligible to receive additional referral stipends.

KISD offers a comprehensive benefits package including health, dental, vision, life insurance, short and long-term disability, and paid sick and vacation leave.

For more information on the job fair, click here.

