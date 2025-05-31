Killeen police search for missing 16-year-old girl
KILLEEN, Texas - Killeen police are searching for a 16-year-old girl last seen more than a week ago.
What we know:
Gavriella Morales was last seen at Gateway High School on Zephyr Road on May 20.
Police said she was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and black jeans.
Morales is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 128 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Killeen Police Department.