Killeen police search for missing 16-year-old girl

Killeen police are searching for a 16-year-old girl last seen more than a week ago.

What we know:

Gavriella Morales was last seen at Gateway High School on Zephyr Road on May 20.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and black jeans.

Morales is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 128 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830.