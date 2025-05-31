Expand / Collapse search

Killeen police search for missing 16-year-old girl

Published  May 31, 2025 10:25am CDT
Killeen
Gavriella Morales (Killeen Police)

The Brief

    • Killeen police are searching for 16-year-old Gavriella Morales.
    • Police said she was last seen at Gateway High School on May 20.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact Killeen Police at 254-501-8830.

KILLEEN, Texas - Killeen police are searching for a 16-year-old girl last seen more than a week ago.

What we know:

Gavriella Morales was last seen at Gateway High School on Zephyr Road on May 20.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and black jeans.

Morales is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 128 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Killeen Police Department.

