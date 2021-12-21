Killeen pain clinic to pay $836K to resolve allegations of overbilling

A Killeen pain clinic and an affiliated ambulatory surgery center have agreed to pay over $836,000 to resolve allegations they overbilled federal healthcare programs.

Integrated Pain Associates, PLLC (IPA) and Central Texas Day Surgery Center, LLC (CTDSC) will pay the U.S. and the state of Texas $836,702.88 to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act.

IPA and CTDSC are accused of submitting claims to Medicare, Medicaid and TRICARE for facet joint injections, transforaminal injections, and radiofrequency ablation procedures.

The clinic and center allegedly billed for more units or levels of these procedures than they performed, such as billing for two or three injections when a patient only received one in order to increase the amount paid for the procedure, says the U.S. Attorney's Office.

