Killeen police investigating shooting that killed 1, injured 2

The Killeen Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one and injured two on Sunday night.

Killeen police say that officers were dispatched to the 900 block of York Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in reference to a shooting victim. At the scene, officers found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Two were immediately taken to Baylor Scott & White in Temple, but the third victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Killeen police say his name will not be released until his next of kin is notified.

The investigation so far has revealed that the three men were at a home in the 600 block of Murphy Street when the suspect arrived and started a disturbance when shots were fired. Killeen police say that at this time, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Anyone who may have seen anything or has information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.