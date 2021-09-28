Killeen police investigating two separate auto-pedestrian crashes

The Killeen Police Department (KPD) is investigating two weekend crashes involving pedestrians in Killeen.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, KPD officers responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the 1300 block of Fort Hood Street just after 2 a.m. Officers found a 25-year-old man lying in the roadway near the entrance to MJ's Bar and Grill.

The man was transported to Baylor, Scott & White and is currently in stable condition, says KPD.

Witnesses told police that the driver failed to stop and render aid and continued northbound on Fort Hood Street. Police are currently looking for a red car with damage to the passenger side.

The next night around 8 p.m., officers responded to another crash involving a pedestrian on I-14 between mile markers 284 and 285. Officer found a man, later identified as 34-year-old Christopher Nash, lying in the roadway.

An investigation revealed Nash had been attempting to cross the eastbound lanes headed south when he was struck by a sedan, coming to rest in the middle lane. The woman driving the sedan was transported to Seton Medical Center-Harker Heights with minor injuries.

Nash succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene just after 10 p.m.

Anyone with informations about these crashes can contact the Killeen Police Traffic Unit at 254-200-7904.

