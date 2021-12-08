Killeen police looking for man who opened fire inside shopping mall

article

The Killeen Police Department is looking for the man who opened fire inside a shopping mall. Officers responded to the Killeen Mall at around 7:15 p.m. on December 7 after shots were fired. Police say one person was shot multiple times and taken to a local hospital where he was in stable condition.

Officials released photos of the suspect from a surveillance video. They describe the suspect as a white male last seen wearing dark clothing, a white beanie, and a white mask.

If anyone was at the mall around and saw this white male before or after the shooting, they're asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter