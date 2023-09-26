Former firefighter, veteran arrested on 2 counts of sexual abuse of a child
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - A former firefighter and veteran was arrested on two counts of sexual abuse to a child in Bell County.
The Bell County Sheriff's Office said Kyle Steven Setterlund, of Killeen, has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Bell County deputies were dispatched to McLane Children’s Hospital where allegations of sexual abuse was reported by the victims' parents.
Setterlund was a "friend of the family" living on the same property as his victims, where the incidents happened.
Both victims reported Setterlund doing "inappropriate stuff" to them, and detailed the abuse in a forensic interview.
Setterlund is currently being held in the Williamson County Jail on an unrelated case of Indecency with a Child.