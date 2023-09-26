Man dead following incident in Southeast Austin

A man is dead following an incident at an apartment complex in Southeast Austin.

Austin police said on Sept. 26, around 10:55 a.m., several 911 calls were received about hearing gunfire at an apartment complex at 2319 Greenfield Pkwy.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s with obvious signs of trauma. They performed life-saving measures, but he was later pronounced dead.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

At this time, there is not a person in custody.

If anyone has any information, call the Austin Police Department tip line at (512) 477-3588.