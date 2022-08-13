Man killed in Killeen hit-and-run crash

The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday.

KPD says that officers responded a motorcycle crash in the area of Mohawk Drive and S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen around 12:40 a.m. August 13. When they arrived, officers found an unconscious man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation shows the man, later identified as 23-year-old Jesse Robert Cruz, was traveling north on Clear Creek Road, when he lost control of his motorcycle while negotiating a curve, according to KPD. Cruz then crashed in the grassy median, causing him to be ejected from his motorcycle and land in the inside lane of Clear Creek Road.

Another vehicle also traveling north on Clear Creek Road struck him and failed to stop and render aid, continuing north, says KPD.

KPD investigators are looking for a gray pickup truck with major undercarriage damage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.