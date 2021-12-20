Kim Potter trial: Closing arguments begin Monday

Closing arguments will begin Monday morning in the trial of Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer accused of shooting and killing Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop earlier this year.

Court is expected to resume at 9 a.m. CT. FOX 9 is streaming the Potter trial live, gavel to gavel, at fox9.com/live and on the FOX 9 YouTube channel and the FOX 9 News App.

After closing arguments, the case will go to the jury for deliberations. Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu said she will not make jurors deliberate on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. They will return after the holiday if they have not reached a verdict by then.

UPDATES & FAQS: What to know about the Kim Potter trial

Potter, 49, is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Daunte Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop on April 11. The defense claims the shooting was an accident, that Potter, who is white, mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser when she fatally shot Wright. But, prosecutors say Potter was reckless and negligent and should go to prison.

The deadly shooting sparked days of protests outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

Sign up for FOX 9's email newsletter for the latest on the Kim Potter trial

Potter faces up to 15 years in prison, although the sentencing guidelines call for less. Prosecutors have already said they will seek a stiffer sentence for Potter if she is convicted.

Kim Potter testimony

Before the defense rested on Friday, jurors finally heard from Potter herself.

The former officer explained what she remembered about shooting Wright, at times breaking down on the stand. She testified she saw fear on Sgt. Mychal Johnson’s face inside the vehicle where he was attempting to keep Wright from fleeing in the vehicle, telling the jury, "it just went chaotic."

"I remember yelling, ‘Taser, Taser, Taser’ and nothing happened. And then he told me I shot him," she said.

She apologized in tears, saying she did not mean to shoot Wright.

"I'm sorry it happened," she said. "I'm so sorry."

Some legal experts said they wanted to hear more about what Potter was thinking when she pulled her gun instead of her Taser, especially after testifying that she saw fear on the face of another officer who was leaning inside the car as Wright tried to drive off.

"I was waiting for questions at that point about ‘Well, I thought he could die. In the moment, I had to make a snap decision,’ so maybe that was a defense tactic to leave that out and they’ll argue that in closing statements," criminal defense attorney Marsh Halberg said. "But, I think the jury would have like to have known a little more about what was going on in her head at that moment."

Brooklyn Center schools start winter break early

Winter break is coming early for those in the Brooklyn Center school district.

Classes are out starting Monday instead of Wednesday. School officials say they hope the extension will allow families to avoid any challenges that may arise in the community as a result of the trial verdict.

Kim Potter trial jury

The following jurors have been seated on the jury:

Advertisement