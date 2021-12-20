Kim Potter trial: Closing arguments begin Monday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Closing arguments will begin Monday morning in the trial of Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer accused of shooting and killing Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop earlier this year.
After closing arguments, the case will go to the jury for deliberations. Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu said she will not make jurors deliberate on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. They will return after the holiday if they have not reached a verdict by then.
Potter, 49, is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Daunte Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop on April 11. The defense claims the shooting was an accident, that Potter, who is white, mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser when she fatally shot Wright. But, prosecutors say Potter was reckless and negligent and should go to prison.
The deadly shooting sparked days of protests outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
Potter faces up to 15 years in prison, although the sentencing guidelines call for less. Prosecutors have already said they will seek a stiffer sentence for Potter if she is convicted.
Kim Potter testimony
Before the defense rested on Friday, jurors finally heard from Potter herself.
The former officer explained what she remembered about shooting Wright, at times breaking down on the stand. She testified she saw fear on Sgt. Mychal Johnson’s face inside the vehicle where he was attempting to keep Wright from fleeing in the vehicle, telling the jury, "it just went chaotic."
"I remember yelling, ‘Taser, Taser, Taser’ and nothing happened. And then he told me I shot him," she said.
She apologized in tears, saying she did not mean to shoot Wright.
"I'm sorry it happened," she said. "I'm so sorry."
Some legal experts said they wanted to hear more about what Potter was thinking when she pulled her gun instead of her Taser, especially after testifying that she saw fear on the face of another officer who was leaning inside the car as Wright tried to drive off.
"I was waiting for questions at that point about ‘Well, I thought he could die. In the moment, I had to make a snap decision,’ so maybe that was a defense tactic to leave that out and they’ll argue that in closing statements," criminal defense attorney Marsh Halberg said. "But, I think the jury would have like to have known a little more about what was going on in her head at that moment."
Brooklyn Center schools start winter break early
Winter break is coming early for those in the Brooklyn Center school district.
Classes are out starting Monday instead of Wednesday. School officials say they hope the extension will allow families to avoid any challenges that may arise in the community as a result of the trial verdict.
Kim Potter trial jury
The following jurors have been seated on the jury:
- Juror No. 2: White man in his 50s. Works as an editor in neurology dealing with medical evidence. Testified that he has an unfavorable view of "Blue Lives Matter." Has always wanted to serve on a jury.
- Juror No. 6: White woman in her 60s. Retired special education teacher. She lost one of her four children two years ago to breast cancer.
- Juror No. 7: White man, 29 years old. Overnight operations manager at Target and bass guitar player in a local alternative rock band. Took a firearms safety class when he was a teenager.
- Juror No. 11: Asian woman in her 40s. Works in downtown Minneapolis and said she was concerned about the unrest following the killing of George Floyd.
- Juror No. 17: White woman in her 20s. Has little prior knowledge about the case or legal system.
- Juror No. 19: Black woman in her 30s. Mother of two and a teacher. Owns a gun with a permit and a Taser for personal protection.
- Juror No. 21: White man in his 40s. Father with previous experience serving on a jury.
- Juror No. 22: White man in his 60s. Registered nurse for over 25 years, currently studying to be nurse practitioner. Gun owner. He also manages properties.
- Juror No. 26: Asian woman in her 20s. She is in school and has finals and job interviews coming up, but said she was willing to serve if selected.
- Juror No. 40: White man in his 40s. Participated in the police explorers program in high school, but ultimately decided not to pursue a career in law enforcement because he was afraid of having to fire a gun.
- Juror No. 48: White woman in her 40s. Mother of 2 school-age children. Former IT project manager. Grew up on a farm outside Minnesota.
- Juror No. 55: White man in his 50s. Field engineer in cybersecurity. Navy veteran. Gun owner. Enjoys partaking in Renaissance "steel weapons fighting."
- Juror No. 57: White woman in her 70s. Mother with children in their 40s. She has served on two prior juries.
- Juror No. 58: White man in his 30s. Father of young child. Lives in Eden Prairie. He has a close friend who is a St. Paul police officer.