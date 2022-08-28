Kind Clinic partners with Rain on 4th for pop-up monkeypox vaccine clinic

A line wrapped around Rain on 4th in Downtown Austin on Sunday.

The club partnered with Kind Clinic to host a pop-up monkeypox vaccine clinic from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Around 100 vaccine doses were available to distribute.

"It’s really important to make sure that we're getting vaccines into folks when they're available, and right now, unfortunately, we only have a clinic during the business week," said Steven Tamayo, director of community health for the Kind Clinic. "So [we] wanted to make sure that we were also offering opportunities for people to get vaccinations in non-traditional settings and non-traditional hours."

Tamayo said they may be holding other pop-up events in the future. Kind Clinic will also host daily vaccine clinics from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their Koenig location this Monday through Friday.

Individuals interested in receiving a vaccine will need to make an appointment by clicking here.

Austin Public Health has received nearly 5,000 vials of the Jynneos vaccine. Nearly 3,000 of those vials were distributed to community partners.

APH created an online survey for those wanting to see if they are eligible for a vaccine under CDC criteria.