'King of the Hill' voice actor killed in San Antonio shooting
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - "King of the Hill" voice actor Jonathan Joss was shot and killed on Sunday night in San Antonio.
Joss, 59, played John Redcorn on the popular show.
Jonathan Joss shooting
What we know:
San Antonio police say they were called to a shooting on Dorsey Drive on the city's south side just after 7 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found Joss near the road.
He was later pronounced dead.
Officers found the shooting suspect, also 59, and detained him.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Jonathan Joss
The backstory:
In addition to "King of the Hill", Joss also made appearances in several other shows.
He played Chief Ken Hotate in "Parks and Recreation" and had other small roles in "Ray Donovan," "Walker, Texas Ranger" and "Tulsa King."
Joss also appeared in the films "True Grit," "The Magnificent Seven" and "The Forever Purge."
The Source: Information in this article comes from the San Antonio Police Department.