Kings Dominion to remain closed for rest of 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, will remain closed for the rest of the year due to challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Tuesday.

"With the diminishing number of calendar days left in the 2020 operating season, as well as Virginia’s Phase 3 reopening restrictions that limit the park’s capacity to 1,000 guests, the decision has been made to remain closed. The park will continue to work with public health authorities to ensure guests can return to fun in a safe environment next season," the amusement park said in a press release.

While the Kings Dominion is closed to the public, officials say are planning several new enhancements for 2021.

