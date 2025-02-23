FOX's 'Kitchen Nightmares' to feature Georgetown's Grumpy George Pub this week

The Brief A Georgetown pub is the focus of this week's "Kitchen Nightmares". Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was spotted in Georgetown last October. The episode airs Tuesday at 7 p.m. on FOX.



A Georgetown pub will be the focus of this week's episode of FOX's "Kitchen Nightmares".

What we know:

The show follows celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay as he travels across the U.S. trying to save failing restaurants.

"Kitchen Nightmares" is an American adaptation of "Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares" which first aired in 2004 in the UK. "Kitchen Nightmares" was first aired by FOX in 2007.

Last October, Ramsay sightings were the talk of the town in Georgetown.

The backstory:

Now, The Grumpy George Pub & Grub is finally ready to share what really happened.

"It’s surreal," said owner Karen Soeffker. "Part of you thinks afterward ‘Did that really happen?’"

Last year, seats were empty, and business was slow. Soeffker was six weeks out from closing her dream pub. She is from Leicester, England, and moved to Texas for an IT job.

"We opened a restaurant with no experience and no knowledge of the restaurant business, and that basically is not a good idea, it’s a very serious business," said Soeffker.

Getting on "Kitchen Nightmares"

What they're saying:

Then came a message she can only describe as heaven-sent: celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay would be in town, and his casting agency wanted to interview her for a cooking show.

Soeffker had no idea it was for "Kitchen Nightmares."

"I said to them why did you choose us, we're brand new, obviously the kitchen is brand new," said Soeffker. "We're not a nightmare, and they looked at me and said actually you are the nightmare, so I'm a real living human-kitchen nightmare. It was me."

In less than a week, Ramsay turned her nightmare into a dream.

"The experience was wild," said Ashley Hasenkamp, the assistant manager. "Crazy. Definitely surreal. Very intense at times but overall a really cool experience."

Karen Soeffker, center, poses for a photo with celebrity chef and host of "Kitchen Nightmares", Gordon Ramsay.

Ramsay renovated the interior with new furniture and kitchenware. "It really was a blessing," said Soeffker. "He did a lot to save us, to help us."

He also cut down the menu, leaving no room for an "idiot sandwich," as Ramsay so famously says.

"We now have Gordon Ramsay's mom’s sticky toffee pudding, which is just amazing, so good," said Soeffker.

What's next:

The episode airs Tuesday at 7 p.m. on FOX.

However, for the Grumpy George, it's already turned things around big time.

"I feel like people have already started flocking here because they know Gordon Ramsay's been here," said Hasenkamp. "It’s definitely been successful for us."