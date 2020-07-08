KOKE FM host Bob Cole shares warning for Austinites to wear a mask

As a Texas Longhorns announcer and host at KOKE FM, Bob Cole is known for his booming voice. Wednesday, on Austin Mayor Steve Adler's online segment, “Got a Minute” he used that voice to share a warning, asking Austinites to wear a mask.

On Father’s Day, the 60-year-old developed a fever. “I hate fevers, I can’t stand it, I’m a baby.” Cole laughed.

He went to an emergency room, where he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Within days, his wife and son were also sick.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

"I could hardly walk to the kitchen without saying I need to check my oxygen levels," he explained, adding that he has experienced a range of symptoms, including a “constant tingling on the top of his foot and toes.”

Cole told Adler he has mainly been cautious, wearing a mask and taking vitamins. Still, he admits he has let his guard down.

Advertisement

RELATED: Austin health officials mull over moving to tighter restrictions

He says “there’s no doubt” in his mind he contracted the virus during one of those occasions. At one point, Cole says he went to a party where he “bowed to peer pressure” and took his mask off.

“You feel bad when you give it to your family, but also maybe I gave it to a certain percentage of the folks I was around when I let my guard down,” he said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.