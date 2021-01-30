KPD: Two juveniles detained after stealing car with infant inside

Two juveniles are in custody Saturday evening after Killeen police say they stole a vehicle with an infant inside.

Killeen police say that a 911 call came in just before 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30 about a vehicle stolen in the 3600 block of Zephyr Road with a nine-month-old boy inside.

When officers arrived, they learned that the vehicle's owner had left it running while he stepped out to briefly talk to his spouse as she placed a food order at the restaurant. He then turned around and noticed the vehicle was missing, according to Killeen police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Officers got a description of the vehicle and within minutes, located it going northbound on 38th Street with two people inside, says Killeen police. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled, leading police on a short pursuit before coming to a stop near Westcliff Road.

The two people inside the vehicle, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were detained without incident.

While officers were detaining the pair, they received notice that an infant had been left on the side of the roadway in his car seat and appeared to be unharmed. EMS assessed the child as a precaution, but he was found to be in good health with no injury, says Killeen police.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

"This is another reminder to never leave children in an unattended vehicle, not even for a moment. Thieves are always looking for crimes of opportunity. The officers with Days B Shift did an outstanding job locating the vehicle and safely returning the infant to his family," stated Chief Charles Kimble in a release.

Killeen police say the investigation is ongoing.