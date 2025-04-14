No Guinness World Record attempt at Kyle Fair this year; event set for May 16-18

The Brief The 3rd annual Kyle Fair is set for May 16-18 at Lake Kyle Park. The event features food and drink competitions, live music, carnival rides and games, food and market vendors, and more. However, the city is not planning to hold a sixth attempt at a Guinness World Record at this year's fair.



The city of Kyle is getting ready for its third annual Kyle Fair, but with one difference.

The city is not planning to hold another attempt at the Guinness World Record in 2025, but is planning to relaunch it in a future year.

Kyle Fair 2025

What we know:

This year's Kyle Fair is set for May 16-18, 2025 at Lake Kyle Park.

The event features food and drink competitions, live music, carnival rides and games, food and market vendors, and more. The fair is free to attend, but there are VIP packages with on-site parking and complementary food and drinks available for purchase online.

Live music performances include Texas Female Artist of the Decade Bri Bagwell, 2024 Tejano Music Awards Entertainer of the Year Stefani Montiel, Texas bands Broken Arrow, EZ Band, and Bidi Bidi Banda, and more.

Those wanting to showcase their talent with ribs, fajitas, and margaritas can enter one of the three food competitions at the fair. Applications are being accepted until April 27.

For more information on this year's fair, click here.

No Guinness World Record attempt

Dig deeper:

In years past, the event also featured an attempt at a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people with the same first name.

The title is currently held by Kupres, a town in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which held a gathering of nearly 2,300 people named Ivan in 2017.

The city told FOX 7 Austin that this year, they would not be making an attempt and would instead plan to relaunch it in a future year "in order to allow an adequate amount of time for planning and promotion of the attempt".

In 2023, nearly 1,500 people named Kyle came together for the city's fourth try at the inaugural Kyle Fair. They attempted to break it again in 2024, but were unsuccessful.