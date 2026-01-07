article

The Brief Kyle man arrested for approaching and harassing male teens 78-year-old Stephen Tecci has been charged with stalking



A 78-year-old Kyle man has been arrested and charged for approaching and harassing male teens.

The backstory:

Stephen Tecci of Buda was arrested on Dec. 31.

The Kyle Police Department says Tecci was arrested following an investigation that determined Tecci had been approaching and harassing male teens near the 4300 block of Benner Rd.

Tecci has been charged with stalking.

Investigators believe there may be additional individuals who have not yet come forward.

What you can do:

Anyone who has had contact or interactions with Tecci is encouraged to contact Detective Rainwater with the Kyle Police Department by email at drainwater@cityofkyle.com or by phone at 512-268-3232.