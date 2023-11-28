Kyle police catch suspects during jugging incident

Police are searching for a man they said followed a family after they withdrew money from a bank in an attempt to steal it. Kyle police said they’ve already caught two other jugging suspects in the act.

"We had a family that went to a local financial institution, and they made a withdrawal," Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett said.

Chief Barnett said the family realized they were then being followed and called 911.

"Our 911 dispatchers were able to communicate with officers in the field and guide the caller towards these waiting officers," Chief Barnett said.

Chief Barnett said the officers pulled over the car.

"The driver of that vehicle quickly exited the vehicle without being asked and the two passengers that remained in the car, one of them jumped over into the driver's seat and fled and took off," Chief Barnett said.

The vehicle then wrecked on Roland Lane in Kyle. Twenty-five-year-old Cedric Davis and 20-year-old Kennedy Watkins, both from Humble, were arrested. Nineteen-year-old Daviyon Washington fled and has a warrant for his arrest.

"It appears to rotate from town to town as these criminal organizations will move around once they strike in one town," Chief Barnett said.

He said what the three suspects did is called jugging. Chief Barnett said many times they’re successful at stealing the cash.

"It’s gone in seconds," Chief Barnett said.

MORE CRIMEWATCH STORIES

During the holidays, Chief Barnett said there are often more opportunities for criminals.

"They know that Christmas shopping is taking place. They know that more people are out and about more than usual in the shopping centers, and they know that people are in a hurry and often times they get careless when they're in a hurry," Chief Barnett said.

But the crime is preventable.

"Don’t leave that cash inside your car. Take it with you," Chief Barnett said.

"Remain alert, so you don’t become a target," he added.