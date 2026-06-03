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Kyle Police Department welcomes first K-9

By
FOX 7 Austin
Kyle
Published June 3, 2026 12:19 PM CDT
Published June 3, 2026 12:19 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Kyle Police Department welcomes its first K-9
    • Atlas has been trained in narcotics detection and search operations

KYLE, Texas - The Kyle Police Department has a new addition to its ranks.

The backstory:

Kyle PD says Atlas is the department's first K-9.

Atlas is thoroughly trained in narcotics detection and search operations.

The department says Atlas will help enhance its abilities to locate missing persons and remove dangerous drugs from the community.

What they're saying:

"We are excited to have (Atlas) with us and look forward to introducing him to y’all at upcoming events," Kyle PD said in a social media post.

The Source: Information from Kyle Police Department Facebook post.

KyleCrime and Public Safety