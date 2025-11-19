Expand / Collapse search

Kyle road rage incidents: 1 arrested, 1 other suspect still at large

By
Published  November 19, 2025 2:13pm CST
Kyle
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • One man was arrested, and another man is still at large following two separate road rage investigations in Kyle
    • One incident happened on Oct. 27 and the other on Nov. 12
    • Kyle PD gave tips to drivers if they find themselves in a road rage incident

KYLE, Texas - A man was arrested after a road rage investigation in Kyle, police said.

Another road rage suspect is still at large in a separate road rage incident.

What we know:

Kyle police said the first incident happened on Oct. 27. A driver followed another driver from Austin to their home in Kyle and assaulted them on their property. 

Warrants are active for the suspect involved.

Chad Cortez, 49

A second, unrelated, road rage incident happened on Nov. 12. A driver was followed to the 19000 block of I-35 frontage road and assaulted in the parking lot after getting out of their vehicle.

The suspect in this incident was Chad Cortez, of Kyle. The 49-year-old was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury.

What you can do:

Kyle police want to remind drivers to remain calm and avoid confrontation in stressful traffic situations. If you find yourself in a road rage situation or believe you're being followed:

  • Do not stop or exit your vehicle.
  • Avoid making eye contact or responding to aggressive behavior.
  • Drive to the nearest police department.
  • Call 911 immediately if you feel threatened or unsafe.

The Source: Information from the Kyle Police Department

KyleCrime and Public Safety