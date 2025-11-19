Kyle road rage incidents: 1 arrested, 1 other suspect still at large
KYLE, Texas - A man was arrested after a road rage investigation in Kyle, police said.
Another road rage suspect is still at large in a separate road rage incident.
What we know:
Kyle police said the first incident happened on Oct. 27. A driver followed another driver from Austin to their home in Kyle and assaulted them on their property.
Warrants are active for the suspect involved.
Chad Cortez, 49
A second, unrelated, road rage incident happened on Nov. 12. A driver was followed to the 19000 block of I-35 frontage road and assaulted in the parking lot after getting out of their vehicle.
The suspect in this incident was Chad Cortez, of Kyle. The 49-year-old was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury.
What you can do:
Kyle police want to remind drivers to remain calm and avoid confrontation in stressful traffic situations. If you find yourself in a road rage situation or believe you're being followed:
- Do not stop or exit your vehicle.
- Avoid making eye contact or responding to aggressive behavior.
- Drive to the nearest police department.
- Call 911 immediately if you feel threatened or unsafe.
The Source: Information from the Kyle Police Department