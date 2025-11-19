Kyle road rage incidents: 1 arrested, 1 other suspect still at large

The Brief One man was arrested, and another man is still at large following two separate road rage investigations in Kyle One incident happened on Oct. 27 and the other on Nov. 12 Kyle PD gave tips to drivers if they find themselves in a road rage incident



A man was arrested after a road rage investigation in Kyle, police said.

Another road rage suspect is still at large in a separate road rage incident.

What we know:

Kyle police said the first incident happened on Oct. 27. A driver followed another driver from Austin to their home in Kyle and assaulted them on their property.

Warrants are active for the suspect involved.

Chad Cortez, 49

A second, unrelated, road rage incident happened on Nov. 12. A driver was followed to the 19000 block of I-35 frontage road and assaulted in the parking lot after getting out of their vehicle.

The suspect in this incident was Chad Cortez, of Kyle. The 49-year-old was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury.

What you can do:

Kyle police want to remind drivers to remain calm and avoid confrontation in stressful traffic situations. If you find yourself in a road rage situation or believe you're being followed:

Do not stop or exit your vehicle.

Avoid making eye contact or responding to aggressive behavior.

Drive to the nearest police department.

Call 911 immediately if you feel threatened or unsafe.