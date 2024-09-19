Man arrested, released on bail in La Vernia for Kyle bank robbery: police

The Brief Garrett Ryan Luddeke, 37, has been charged with robbing a bank in Kyle Luddeke was apprehended in La Vernia, 25 miles east of San Antonio Luddeke was released on $40,000 bond from the Wilson County Jail



A La Vernia man was arrested and released on bail for a bank robbery in Kyle, says the Kyle Police Department.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, Kyle police officers responded to an active robbery call at Broadway Bank on Kyle Parkway. The employees called law enforcement immediately after the suspect fled the scene.

When officers arrived, eyewitnesses identified the suspect as a white man wearing a facemask who fled the scene in a white passenger vehicle.

Kyle police say the vehicle was quickly identified by law enforcement as a 2019 white Chevrolet Malibu, then further investigation let detectives to its registered owner, 37-year-old Garrett Ryan Luddeke of La Vernia.

Garrett Ryan Luddeke

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

An arrest warrant charging Luddeke with robbery was issued on Thursday, Sept. 12, and he was apprehended on Friday Sept. 13 by the La Vernia Police Department. La Vernia is 25 miles east of San Antonio.

Luddeke was released on bail from the Wilson County Jail on a $40,000 bond, Kyle police say.

Kyle police later told FOX 7 Austin that the FBI has been made aware of the incident and that the warrants issued charging Luddeke were filed in accordance with state statutes.