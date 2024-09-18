Austin man arrested for murder-for-hire conspiracy gets new trial

The brief An Austin man, and two other men, were arrested for a murder-for-hire conspiracy that resulted in a double murder. Eric Charles Maund will now get a new trial.



The son of an Austin car dealer is getting a new trial for a murder-for-hire conspiracy.

In late 2023, Eric Charles Maund was convicted in federal court for the plot that resulted in the deaths of his mistress and her boyfriend.

Prosecutors say Maund paid for the murders of Holly Williams and her boyfriend, William Lanway.

Lanway threatened to expose Maund's relationship with Williams if Maund, who is married, didn't pay up.

In May 2020, both Williams and Lanway were found shot and killed in Tennessee.

This week, a U.S. district judge will allow Maund and his co-defendants to receive a new trial on all guilty counts. Counts that include murder for hire, conspiracy to commit murder for hire, and kidnapping resulting in death.

The judge cited the reason for his decision as administrative errors that allowed pieces of evidence not to be shown to the jury.