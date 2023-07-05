City of Kyle comprehensive master plan enters prioritization phase

The City of Kyle says it is entering the next phase of its comprehensive master plan: prioritization and implementation.

Residents can attend one of two open houses on July 11: 1-3 p.m. at the Texas Pie Company and 5-8 p.m. at Kyle City Hall.

At the come-and-go-style open houses, residents will be able to identify community resources, prioritize recommendations for the city and suggest how to implement the comprehensive plan.

Staff from the city and the firm Verdunity will be on site to answer questions and gather feedback.

Comprehensive Plan Workshop

A Comprehensive Plan Workshop will also be held in person July 12 starting at 6:30 p.m. at Kyle City Hall. It will also be streamed through Spectrum 10 or the City's Youtube channel.

The workshop is a joint meeting between members of the Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission and Kyle City Council.

Verdunity will lead a discussion around how meaningful recommendations and actions are formulated, the tools available for implementation, and how recommendations and actions create a solid strategy for implementing the final comprehensive plan.

Other topics will include the implementation process, how the plan will be updated and refined after adoption, and the link between the strategy and community input.

Feedback will be used to refine the City of Kyle’s Comprehensive Plan.