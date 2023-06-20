City of Kyle opens cooling shelter due to excessive heat

The city of Kyle has opened a cooling center due to the ongoing excessive heat warning in Hays County.

The Kyle Public Library at 550 Scott Street has been designated a cooling shelter where residents can use air conditioning and get water.

The library will be open and available as a cooling shelter during the following times:

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

If dangerous heat conditions continue, those hours may change.

The National Weather Service has issued and extended the Excessive Heat Warning for most of south Central Texas through 9 p.m. June 21.

Residents can expect temperature highs between 100 and 112, with heat index values between 105 and 118.

The City is reminding residents to take precautions against heat. Severe heat may cause illness or even death.

In order to avoid heat illness, residents are advised to drink plenty of water, reduce or reschedule strenuous activities for the coolest time of the day, wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-colored clothing, minimize direct exposure to the sun, and stay indoors as much as possible.

Older adults, people with chronic medical conditions, those that are pregnant, and young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to heat.

