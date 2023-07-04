Firework violations could cost residents thousands of dollars

Many people are setting off their own fireworks to celebrate Independence Day, and you’re likely to hear them well after midnight, but before you light the fuse, be aware of city and county restrictions, or you could face big fines.

While fireworks are illegal in many areas, people are still experiencing them from afar.

"We just go out on the back patio and watch what's there," Driftwood resident Eleanor Phelps said.

"I go watch the ones that are set off in Plum Creek," Kyle resident Mandy Barrera said.

"We’re going to watch the fireworks from where we live," Kyle resident Mary Fleming said.

Firework sales are way up with $2.3 billion spent last year, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association, but community members need to be careful where they’re being fired off because most jurisdictions around Texas have city ordinances prohibiting the use of fireworks within or near city limits.

Some of those cities include Austin, Georgetown, Hutto, Liberty Hill, Taylor, Pflugerville, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Leander, and Kyle.

"We can't have them here. There are signs everywhere posted about up to $2000 fines. I will say I hear them all the time, like every year," Barrera said.

If caught in Georgetown, Hutto, Liberty Hill, Cedar Park, Leander, and Kyle, violators could face anywhere from $500 to $2,000 in fines.

In Round Rock and Pflugerville, officials said the fire marshal will take, remove, and destroy fireworks if found in violation of the ordinance.

In the City of Austin, sparklers, party poppers, smoke devices, and snappers are allowed.

"It used to be a lot of fun when you could set off fireworks, but I can't light it and run away fast enough anymore," Phelps said.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said more than 10,000 fireworks-related injuries were reported in 2022. Many people are finding other ways to celebrate the holiday this year.

"The sense of community, being with not only family but with friends, neighbors getting to know other people," Kyle resident Patte Kent said.

"It's always a good time cooking out and just visiting and catching up with family," Barrera said.

To report firework violations, call 311. Only call 911 if you’re being threatened, there’s a fire, or a serious injury because of illegal fireworks