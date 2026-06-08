Man crashes stolen van into cop car: Kyle police
KYLE, Texas - An Austin man was arrested after he allegedly crashed a stolen van into a Kyle police patrol unit last week.
What they're saying:
49-year-old Troy Rabago of Austin is facing:
- 2 counts of first-degree felony aggravated assault of a public servant
- 1 count of state jail felony evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
- 1 count of state jail felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
- 1 count of first-degree felony fraudulent possession/use of identifying information
- 1 count of reckless driving, a Class B misdemeanor
On June 2, Kyle police responded to a report about a stolen vehicle.
When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect, later identified as Rabago, attempted to flee, going about 60 mph through a parking lot before making a U-turn and crashing head-on into a marked patrol vehicle.
Kyle police say there were no serious injuries.
Officers also found more than 80 documents containing identifying information of another person inside the stolen vehicle. Investigators recovered a credit card that had been used the day before to make fraudulent purchases.
Dig deeper:
This is not Rabago's first run in with Hays County law enforcement.
He has previous traffic violations, a dismissed theft misdemeanor from 2022, and a felony theft charge from April.
Rabago is still in the Hays County Jail on a collective $25,000 bond.
What you can do:
Kyle police are encouraging residents to take simple precautions to protect themselves from theft, including:
- Locking your vehicle doors
- Removing your valuables
- Avoiding leaving personal or financial documents inside your vehicle
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Kyle Police Department and Hays County court records.