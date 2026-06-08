Man crashes stolen van into cop car: Kyle police

The Brief Austin man arrested after allegedly crashing stolen van into cop car The man now faces six charges related to the June 2 crash He is still in the Hays County Jail on a collective $25,000 bond



An Austin man was arrested after he allegedly crashed a stolen van into a Kyle police patrol unit last week.

What they're saying:

49-year-old Troy Rabago of Austin is facing:

2 counts of first-degree felony aggravated assault of a public servant

1 count of state jail felony evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

1 count of state jail felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

1 count of first-degree felony fraudulent possession/use of identifying information

1 count of reckless driving, a Class B misdemeanor

On June 2, Kyle police responded to a report about a stolen vehicle.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect, later identified as Rabago, attempted to flee, going about 60 mph through a parking lot before making a U-turn and crashing head-on into a marked patrol vehicle.

Kyle police say there were no serious injuries.

Officers also found more than 80 documents containing identifying information of another person inside the stolen vehicle. Investigators recovered a credit card that had been used the day before to make fraudulent purchases.

Dig deeper:

This is not Rabago's first run in with Hays County law enforcement.

He has previous traffic violations, a dismissed theft misdemeanor from 2022, and a felony theft charge from April.

Rabago is still in the Hays County Jail on a collective $25,000 bond.

What you can do:

Kyle police are encouraging residents to take simple precautions to protect themselves from theft, including:

Locking your vehicle doors

Removing your valuables

Avoiding leaving personal or financial documents inside your vehicle