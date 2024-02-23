Woman found beaten in Kyle home; man arrested for murder

Kyle police arrested a man for murder following a welfare check early Friday morning.

Police said at around 3:19 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, Kyle police responded to a welfare concern call at a home in the 400 block of Waterloo Drive.

Officers found an unconscious woman with severe blunt force trauma injuries.

The woman was treated by emergency medics and taken to the hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

Marco Sanchez (Kyle Police Department)

43-year-old Marco Sanchez was located at the home and arrested.

Sanchez is charged with murder and is being held at the Hays County Law Enforcement Center.

An additional charge of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child based on a warrant from Austin police was also added.

An autopsy has been ordered for the woman.

Anyone with additional information on this crime are asked to contact Kyle police at 512-268-3232 or submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS, online at callcrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.