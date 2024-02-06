Kyle woman charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly wreck

article

A woman is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge after a fatal crash last week in Kyle.

45-year-old Sonja Marinkovic was arrested after the wreck on Friday, February 2.

Police say around 11:51 p.m. they responded to a two-vehicle crash on the I-35 Southbound frontage road at Kohlers Crossing.

Investigators believe Marinkovic was traveling at a high rate of speed on wet roadways when she hit the back of a Chevorlet passenger car, causing the vehicle to slide down the grassy median and stop on the shoulder of the frontage road.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 45-year-old Abdel Pastor, was transported to Ascension Seton Hays where he was later pronounced dead.

Kyle police say Marinkovic displayed multiple indicators of intoxication and was placed under arrest. She was then taken to the hospital for evaluation and a consent blood draw.

"While we mourn the loss of a member of our Kyle community, we remind people that this is a tragedy that can be avoided every time," said Kyle Chief of Police Jeff Barnett. "If you drink, don’t drive. Arrange a sober driver, call an Uber or a Lyft, do your part in keeping our roadways safe and families whole."

If you have any information about this wreck, contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232 or, submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at callcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips app.