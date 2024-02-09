Teen arrested after string of robberies in Kyle, Hays County

article

An 18-year-old is facing four felony charges after a string of robberies in Kyle and Hays County.

Rudy Joe Luis Romero, of Kyle, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, robbery, engaging in organized criminal activity and evading arrest.

Between Thursday, January 25 and Saturday, February 3, Kyle police responded to the following robberies:

7-Eleven on Hill Street and I-35 on January 25

7-Eleven on South Loop 4 and I-35 on February 1

Speed-In Shell Station on Creekside Trl. at FM 150 on February 3

In the first two incidents, police say Romero demanded money while

holding his hand under his jacket as though to indicate he had a firearm.

In the last incident, police say Romero displayed what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband.

Hays County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Romero after a short foot pursuit on Monday, February 5.

Investigators say similar robberies were committed in San Marcos, Buda, and Hays County over the course of the last two weeks.

If you have any information, contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232 or, submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at callcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.