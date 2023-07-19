Kyle police officially relocate operations to Kyle Public Safety Center

The Kyle Police Department has officially relocated to the newly completed Kyle Public Safety Center.

The new 64,000-square-foot, two-story center, located at 1700 Kohlers Crossing, was approved by Kyle residents in November 2020 through Proposition A.

City residents needing to speak to police in person, file a report or complaint will now need to do so at the Public Safety Center. Residents can also call 512-268-3232 for all non-emergency needs.

The community is invited to a flag raising and ribbon cutting for the facility starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 20. Afterward, attendees will be able to take tours of the facility.

For more information on the ribbon cutting, click here.