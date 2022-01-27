la Barbecue in Austin robbed again, third time in three months

la Barbecue in East Austin has been robbed, again.

The BBQ joint said in a post on Instagram that this is the third time la Barbecue has been robbed in less than three months. The Instagram post included a number of surveillance photos.

"This guy pulled up in a car full of stuff… he ripped our gate open and stole a couple empty kegs," the post said. "The ring system scared him off so he did not venture back into the area. PLEASE EVERYONE ON THE EAST SIDE BE CAREFUL!!! This guy goes back into his car to grab something before he goes in. I am hoping he won’t be back!!"

APD has yet to release any information on the incident.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter