LA Times layoffs expected to impact 13% of newsroom

The Los Angeles Times confirmed it will lay off more than 10% of the newsroom.

According to the publication, the layoffs stem from advertisement and print readership declining.

LA Times said it is getting rid of 74 positions in the newsroom, which would impact 13% of staff. Nearly a third of the cuts will impact news and copy editing departments, the paper said.

The publication's union leader Reed Johnson called the layoff news "outrageous and reckless." Fifty-seven union members are expected to get hit by the layoffs, according to the publication.

Johnson said the union was blindsided by the announcement.