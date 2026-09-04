Labor Day travel: Texas troopers launching weekend traffic crackdown

The Brief The Texas Department of Public Safety says it is stepping up traffic enforcement during Labor Day weekend. Operation CARE will concentrate on drivers who are speeding, intoxicated and not complying with the move-over law. More than 63,000 citations were issued during last year’s Labor Day weekend operation, DPS says.



You’ll notice more cops on Texas roads during Labor Day weekend.

What we know:

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the increased law enforcement presence is part of Operation CARE which runs from Sept. 4-7.

Troopers will be keeping an eye out for drivers who are speeding, intoxicated, not complying with the move-over law and other traffic violations.

What they're saying:

"As Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, we know many Texans will be hitting the road to celebrate with family and friends," Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee said in a written statement. "While our Troopers will be out across the state working to keep our roads safe, we want to remind drivers to do their part on the road – . slow down, eliminate distractions, drive sober and buckle up. By making responsible choices, we can all close out the summer season safely."

A Texas Highway Patrol cruiser travels down a Texas road in 2024. (Facebook/Texas Highway Patrol / FOX Local)

What happened last Labor Day?

By the numbers:

According to DPS, more than 63,015 citations were issued during last year’s Labor Day campaign. Speeding tickets accounted for 5,233 of those citations, while 1,594 tickets were issued for driving without insurance. Tickets for not wearing seat belts or child seat restraints made up 346 of the citations.

DPS said 211 people were arrested on DWI charges during last year’s enforcement, and 250 people were arrested on other felony charges.