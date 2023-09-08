Game Wardens see increase in deaths, boating accidents over Labor Day weekend

Texas Game Wardens says Labor Day weekend 2023 saw an increase in water-related fatalities and boating accidents compared to last year.

Wardens patrolling September 2-4 reported five boating accidents, two boating-related fatalities and two open-water drownings.

The boating-related fatalities occurred at Amistad Reservoir in Del Rio and Lake Ray Hubbard in Dallas, while the drownings happened at Lake Whitney State Park in Hill County and Lake Lavon in Collin County.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, which Texas Game Wardens are part of, says these incidents should serve as a reminder to have and use proper safety equipment when on Texas's waterways and even taking a boater education course.

Wardens also arrested five individuals for boating while intoxicated; one had a child passenger aboard.

In 2022, wardens responded to three boating accidents, no boating-related fatalities and one open-water drowning.

Labor Day weekend typically marks the end of the unofficial boating season and coincides with the opening of dove season.