Texas dove hunting season returns Sept. 1; hunters asked to be prepared

Friday, Sept. 1 at sunrise marks the beginning of a long-awaited dove hunting season in Texas.

"It's a Texas tradition," said Justin Barnes, a Texas game warden in Williamson County. "I've been doing it ever since I was a kid."

Texas hunters can head out into the fields 30 minutes before sunrise on Friday.

"Keep in mind that September 1, right at sunrise, depending on where you live, how close you are to the country, I mean, expect to hear a lot of gunshots," said Barnes.

This season, Texas hunters may be shooting more than normal, thanks to a significant increase in the number of birds.

"Numbers are good this year," said Barnes. "There's been an increase, so hopefully everyone is successful this year."

Texas Parks and Wildlife said the mourning dove population soared this year to 28.3 million, which is 44 percent more than last year.

"I know last year and the year before numbers were a little bit, I guess, less," said Barnes. "In the surveys, I know we had that big freeze. I don't know if that played a part in it."

Before stepping out the door Friday morning, Texas Game Wardens said any responsible dove hunter would check their paperwork.

"The most common thing we're going to run into is folks not having their hunter's education course that teaches you about hunter safety," said Barnes.

Hunters also need a license, migratory game bird endorsement, and HIP certification, also called the Harvest Information Program, which asks about the number of doves a hunter shot last season.

Plus, hunters are liable for keeping other people and objects out of the crossfire.

"We oftentimes deal with people that are hunting too close to other properties," said Barnes. "Their bb's are shot and will travel across those property lines and impact other people's houses and things like that. Be cognizant of where you're shooting, be cognizant of the people around you, always be aware of who's with you, and safety is our biggest priority."

Dove season ends on October 29.

It picks up again December 15 and runs through January 14.

Hunters must cease shooting at sunset every day.