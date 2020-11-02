Lagos Elementary School closed through Nov 16 due to COVID-19

Manor ISD has chosen to close Lagos Elementary School through November 16 after a campus staff member was diagnosed with the coronavirus. The facility is being deep cleaned and sanitized to ensure the safety of all scholars and staff.

Scholars and staff may return to campus on November 17, 2020.

Students will receive virtual instruction while they are at home, according to the school district. Students will receive asynchronous instruction on Tuesday, both synchronous and asynchronous will resume on Wednesday.

The Manor ISD Health Services Department immediately began contact-tracing and tracking to identify those individuals who were in close contact. All those who were determined to be in close contact with the individual who tested positive have been notified so that they can be tested and/or monitored for symptoms.

Those impacted by this confirmed case have also been instructed to self isolate until certain criteria are met.

