Abbott, Hinojosa deadlocked in new Texas governor poll

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The Brief A new poll shows the Texas governor race tied. The N+ Univision poll has Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Gina Hinojosa tied at 47% with 5% undecided. The same poll has Democrat James Talarico leading Attorney General Ken Paxton by five points in the race for U.S. Senate.



The race for Texas governor is shaping up to be a dead heat between Gov. Greg Abbott and his opponent, Gina Hinojosa, based on a new poll.

The N+ Univision poll released on Sept. 9 showed both candidates tied at 47% with 5% undecided. The poll was released just a day prior to Abbott's remarks at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas.

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Hinojosa, Abbott tied in governor's race

By the numbers:

The poll also found 44% of voters view Abbott favorably and 47% unfavorably, while 42% view Hinojosa favorably and 29% unfavorably.

Among Hispanic voters, who were more heavily weighted in this poll, Hinojosa holds a 12-point lead in the race.

More Texans say they've become more supportive of Democrats

Big picture view:

The N+ Univision poll showed that Texans are shifting more toward Democrats compared to 2024, with 25% saying they have become more supportive of Democrats and 17% saying they have become more supportive of Republicans.

Among Hispanic voters, that margin moves to 11 points with 32% saying they have become more supportive of Democrats and 21% saying they have become more supportive of Republicans. Hispanic voters listed President Donald Trump's actions as president for their shifting views.

Talarico leads in Senate race

The same poll shows Democrat James Talarico with a 5-point lead over Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the race for U.S. Senate, 48% to 43%. Among Hispanic voters, that lead expands to 19 points, 56% to 37%.

The poll was conducted between Aug. 27 and Sept. 4 and surveyed 1,000 registered voters with an oversample of 564 registered Latino voters. The overall poll had a margin of error of +/- 3.6 percentage points and +/- 5 percentage points for the Latino sample.