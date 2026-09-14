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Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Week 3 rankings

By  and Clif Thornton
FOX 7 Austin
High School Sports
Published September 14, 2026 9:50 AM CDT
Published September 14, 2026 9:50 AM CDT

The Brief

    • Third week of Central Texas high school football for 2026 is in the books
    • Check out our post-week 3 rankings

AUSTIN, Texas - The third week of the 2026 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the third week, which featured match-ups like Lake Travis vs Cibolo Steele, Jarrell vs Austin High, Round Rock vs Dripping Springs, and McNeil vs Rouse.

View the highlights and scores for Week 3 here.

POST-WEEK 3 RANKINGS

Class 6A

  1. Westlake (2-1, lost to Prosper, 49-40)
  2. Lake Travis (1-0, game vs Cibolo Steele suspended)
  3. Vandegrift (2-1, defeated 5A Liberty Hill 45-14)
  4. Round Rock (2-1, defeated Dripping Springs 35-25)
  5. Dripping Springs (1-1, lost to Round Rock 35-25)

Class 5A

  1. Weiss (2-1, defeated Glenn 48-0)
  2. Liberty Hill (2-1, lost to 6A Vandegrift 45-14)
  3. Anderson (2-0, Idle)
  4. Hendrickson (2-1, defeated Georgetown 28-17)
  5. Bastrop (1-2, lost to Belton 41-0)

Class 4A

  1. Wimberley (1-0, game vs 5A NB Long Creek suspended)
  2. Taylor (3-0, defeated 5A Elgin 36-19)
  3. Lampasas (2-1, defeated TAPPS Cent. Catholic 30-28)
  4. Giddings (3-0, defeated 3A Smithville 38-14)
  5. Fredericksburg (2-1, defeated Marble Falls 14-3)

Class 3A

  1. Lexington (3-0, defeated Caldwell 53-25)
  2. Blanco (2-1, defeated Llano 39-34)
  3. Llano (2-1, lost to Blanco 39-34)
  4. Thrall (2-1, lost to 2A Thorndale 28-14)
  5. Rockdale (0-3, lost to Rogers 52-21)

Class 2A/1A/Others

  1. Mason (3-0, defeated Granger 66-20)
  2. Thorndale (3-0, defeated 3A Thrall 28-14)
  3. Bartlett (3-0, defeated Florence 36-23)
  4. Granger (1-2, lost to Mason 66-20)
  5. Harper (3-0, defeated Johnson City 35-21)

The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Sports team

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