Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Week 3 rankings

The Brief Third week of Central Texas high school football for 2026 is in the books Check out our post-week 3 rankings



The third week of the 2026 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the third week, which featured match-ups like Lake Travis vs Cibolo Steele, Jarrell vs Austin High, Round Rock vs Dripping Springs, and McNeil vs Rouse.

View the highlights and scores for Week 3 here.

POST-WEEK 3 RANKINGS

Class 6A

Westlake (2-1, lost to Prosper, 49-40) Lake Travis (1-0, game vs Cibolo Steele suspended) Vandegrift (2-1, defeated 5A Liberty Hill 45-14) Round Rock (2-1, defeated Dripping Springs 35-25) Dripping Springs (1-1, lost to Round Rock 35-25)

Class 5A

Weiss (2-1, defeated Glenn 48-0) Liberty Hill (2-1, lost to 6A Vandegrift 45-14) Anderson (2-0, Idle) Hendrickson (2-1, defeated Georgetown 28-17) Bastrop (1-2, lost to Belton 41-0)

Class 4A

Wimberley (1-0, game vs 5A NB Long Creek suspended) Taylor (3-0, defeated 5A Elgin 36-19) Lampasas (2-1, defeated TAPPS Cent. Catholic 30-28) Giddings (3-0, defeated 3A Smithville 38-14) Fredericksburg (2-1, defeated Marble Falls 14-3)

Class 3A

Lexington (3-0, defeated Caldwell 53-25) Blanco (2-1, defeated Llano 39-34) Llano (2-1, lost to Blanco 39-34) Thrall (2-1, lost to 2A Thorndale 28-14) Rockdale (0-3, lost to Rogers 52-21)

Class 2A/1A/Others

Mason (3-0, defeated Granger 66-20) Thorndale (3-0, defeated 3A Thrall 28-14) Bartlett (3-0, defeated Florence 36-23) Granger (1-2, lost to Mason 66-20) Harper (3-0, defeated Johnson City 35-21)