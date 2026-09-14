Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Week 3 rankings
AUSTIN, Texas - The third week of the 2026 Texas high school football season is in the books.
Check out our rankings for the third week, which featured match-ups like Lake Travis vs Cibolo Steele, Jarrell vs Austin High, Round Rock vs Dripping Springs, and McNeil vs Rouse.
View the highlights and scores for Week 3 here.
POST-WEEK 3 RANKINGS
Class 6A
- Westlake (2-1, lost to Prosper, 49-40)
- Lake Travis (1-0, game vs Cibolo Steele suspended)
- Vandegrift (2-1, defeated 5A Liberty Hill 45-14)
- Round Rock (2-1, defeated Dripping Springs 35-25)
- Dripping Springs (1-1, lost to Round Rock 35-25)
Class 5A
- Weiss (2-1, defeated Glenn 48-0)
- Liberty Hill (2-1, lost to 6A Vandegrift 45-14)
- Anderson (2-0, Idle)
- Hendrickson (2-1, defeated Georgetown 28-17)
- Bastrop (1-2, lost to Belton 41-0)
Class 4A
- Wimberley (1-0, game vs 5A NB Long Creek suspended)
- Taylor (3-0, defeated 5A Elgin 36-19)
- Lampasas (2-1, defeated TAPPS Cent. Catholic 30-28)
- Giddings (3-0, defeated 3A Smithville 38-14)
- Fredericksburg (2-1, defeated Marble Falls 14-3)
Class 3A
- Lexington (3-0, defeated Caldwell 53-25)
- Blanco (2-1, defeated Llano 39-34)
- Llano (2-1, lost to Blanco 39-34)
- Thrall (2-1, lost to 2A Thorndale 28-14)
- Rockdale (0-3, lost to Rogers 52-21)
Class 2A/1A/Others
- Mason (3-0, defeated Granger 66-20)
- Thorndale (3-0, defeated 3A Thrall 28-14)
- Bartlett (3-0, defeated Florence 36-23)
- Granger (1-2, lost to Mason 66-20)
- Harper (3-0, defeated Johnson City 35-21)
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Sports team