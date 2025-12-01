Repairs to water plant continue in Lago Vista; conservation urged, boil water notice in place

article

The Brief Repairs continue to Lago Vista water plant Boil water notice in effect for area south of Dawn Drive Outage impacted Lago Vista High School, causing classes to be canceled Monday



Repairs are continuing to a water plant in Lago Vista after an emergency outage over the weekend.

A boil water notice is in effect for the area south of Dawn Drive, near Lohman Ford Road.

What we know:

The outage happened on Nov. 30, impacting the area south of Dawn Drive, including Drapers Cove.

The outage was resolved in a couple of hours as the system stabilized, but residents are still urged to conserve water until permanent repairs are finished.

Related article

In an update Monday morning, the city says that contractors have been excavating at the site since 7 a.m. and are working to fully expose where the permanent repairs will be made.

The city says that due to the complex nature of the repair, work could continue into the late evening and even into tomorrow morning.

Boil water notice

Why you should care:

The boil water notice was issued "out of an abundance of caution" following the temporary loss of pressure due to the outage.

City of Lago Vista Public Works crews responded immediately and restored normal system pressure within minutes, but state regulations require public notice, says the city.

City staff are collecting bacteriological samples from many locations across the affected area; those samples will be sent to a state-approved lab to make sure the water is safe for public consumption.

What you can do:

Until further notice, all Lago Vista water customers in the area should boil their water before consuming it, including for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing food.

To ensure safety, residents should bring water to a vigorous boil for at least two minutes before use.

The notice will be lifted as soon as test results confirm the water is safe to drink, says the city.

Impact on local schools

Dig deeper:

Lago Vista ISD announced Sunday night that Lago Vista High School had classes canceled on Monday as the campus did not have water due to the outage.

Staff were to work remotely and all other campuses, department and district operations were to run normally.

The district says it expects to resume normal operations at the high school on Tuesday.