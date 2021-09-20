Lake Travis firefighters recovering body near Mansfield Dam

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

First responders are working to recover a body from Lake Travis.

According to Lake Travis Fire Rescue, a staff member with LCRA reported seeing a person ‘jump off’ the Mansfield Dam. First responders with Lake Travis Fire Rescue, ATCEMS, and Travis County Starflight are working together to recover the body.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

