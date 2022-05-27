At least 6 storage units fully engulfed at boat, camper storage facility on Lake Travis

Lake Travis Fire Rescue and the Austin Fire Department are responding to a structure fire Friday afternoon.

Firefighters said the fire is at the Hudson Bend Boat and Campers Storage at 4704 Hudson Bend Rd. on Lake Travis.

At least six storage units are fully engulfed, LTFD said.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area if possible and to find an alternate route.

Advertisement

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates