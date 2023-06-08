Crews recover body of missing man in Lake Travis

Search crews have located the body of a missing man in Lake Travis.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says around 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 7 they received reports of a man in his 30s who went underwater near Starnes Island, and had not resurfaced.

Austin-Travis County EMS, Lake Travis Fire and Rescue, Jonestown Police and TCSO Lake Patrol all searched for the man, but were unable to find him.

Thursday morning, officials said they recovered the body around 10:30 a.m.

No other information has been released.

