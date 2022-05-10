Texas' most expensive home listed for $45 million and it is in Lake Travis

article

Are you in the market for a new home? Texas’ most expensive home can be yours.

A mansion in Lake Travis has been listed for $45 million.

If sold at the asking price, it would be the most expensive home ever sold in Austin. Local real estate agent Seth Beresford says that the most a home in the Austin area has closed for was $21 million and that was in 2017 and it was mostly land, according to the Austin Area Multiple Listing Service.

The Lake Travis mansion, also known as Villa Del Lago, is located at 12400 Cedar Street. The listing says the home is located just off RR620, with easy access to/from Lakeway or downtown Austin.

The estate comes with seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and a sprawling 25-acre lot. It also comes with some great amenities. The home has five fireplaces, four laundry areas, a media room, theater, library, bar, game room, gym, wine cellar, 5-car garage, and abundant outdoor living, summer kitchen, and entertaining spaces.

"Inside the house, a secret stairwell leads to a safe room enclosed with four concrete walls, a solid metal door, and a hidden dedicated wiring and ventilation system," the listing says.

The home also has a negative edge pool that comes complete with an outdoor bath, slide, hot tub, fire pit, built-in grill, smoker, and mini-fridges. The estate also includes a private custom boathouse (technically it is a marina because of its size) with a bathroom and a deck, slips for two boats, and jet skis.

"Meticulously designed and professionally landscaped lawns and gardens feature native plants, trees, shrubs, in addition to extensive seasonal plantings, all accented with comprehensive landscaping lighting," Austin Luxury Group notes in the listing. "Elegant and striking grotto with multiple dramatic cascading waterfalls is carved into the canyon hillside, along with stone staircases, bridge, and fish pond, all naturally blended into the hillside between main house and pavilion."

The estate also comes with a separate structure that serves as an entertainment pavilion. The entertainment pavilion has a private gated entrance, a commercial kitchen for catering, a valet area, and additional parking spaces. It also has a massive fireplace, two-story ceiling heights, two bars, and three bathrooms.

"The pavilion offers a unique opportunity to host gatherings large or small on property but comfortably away from the main residence. … [It] is exquisitely perched on a gentle sloping hillside with breathtaking views of the lake and evening sunsets," the listing says.

If this sounds like your dream home, it can be yours if you can afford the listing price of $45 million. The 30-year fixed loan payments are nearly $200,000 a month, according to Realtor.com. It is not clear on the listing what the annual property taxes would be for this property.