3 men steal cash, jewelry inside Cedar Park mall; fire shots while leaving: APD

The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying three robbery suspects inside Lakeline Mall in Cedar Park.

Police said the incident happened August 30, between 7-7:15 p.m. at a jewelry store inside Lakeline Mall.

The suspects aggressively entered the store, threatened the employees with handguns, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry.

As the suspects were leaving, they fired several shots, but there were no injuries.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police described the man as a Black man, about 20-30 years old, about 5'6, with a medium build.

APD Robbery Detectives would like to speak with any witnesses who may have seen the suspects arriving or leaving the mall.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.