More NARCAN to be distributed to all Texas law enforcement

A second allotment of NARCAN will be distributed to all Texas law enforcement as part of a statewide fentanyl awareness campaign.

Gov. Greg Abbott has announced 60,000 units of NARCAN to be distributed among eligible law enforcement personnel, including municipal police, school district police, and police departments at higher education institutions based on county population and size.

This comes after 20,000 units were distributed among each of the 254 county sheriff's offices in April as part of the governor's "One Pill Kills" initiative.

MORE ON THE OPIOID EPIDEMIC

NARCAN is a nasal spray that dispenses naloxone, a non-addictive, life-saving drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose when administered in time, according to the governor's office and the CDC.

TDEM is notifying eligible law enforcement partners of the upcoming distribution, and each may request their jurisdiction’s allotment through TDEM's State of Texas Assistance Request process