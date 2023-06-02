Sagging cable line on RM 620 in Lakeway causing delays: police

Lakeway police advise drivers to expect delays and avoid areas on RM 620 approaching Main Street due to a sagging cable line.

(Lakeway Police Department)

The cable line has reduced traffic to one lane in both directions on Rm 620 at Main Street.

Police say taller vehicles, including 18-wheelers, are being diverted to avoid the lines.

Police are helping direct traffic. They say there is no estimated time for when the cable line will be fixed.