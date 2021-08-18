Suspect in custody after leading LAPD on chase in South LA

A driver is in custody after leading police on a lengthy chase across South Los Angeles.

SkyFOX was over South Los Angeles a little before 11 p.m. when a suspected stolen car was leading the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase.

The suspected stolen car eventually came to a full stop a little around 11:15. The chase suspect was placed in custody without incident.

Officials have not released the suspect's identity.

